Prison employees in Northern NY hospitalized after potential exposure to fentanyl

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Eleven employees at Clinton Correctional Facility were taken to the hospital Friday as state police and other agencies investigated a toxic substance in the mailroom, according to the governor’s office.

In a statement, Gov. Cuomo’s office said the substance is believed to be fentanyl.

The prison is the same one that David Sweat and Richard Matt escaped from in 2015, which began a months-long search.

