Probe reopened in off-duty cop’s 911 call about Black youths

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State police have reopened an investigation into a white police officer suspected of making up a story about getting into a gunfight with a group of Black youths.

Cohoes police Officer Sean McKown is under scrutiny for an incident on June 6, when he was off duty at his weekend home in the Adirondack Mountains. State Police responded after McKown called 911 and said he’d been confronted by eight to ten Black males.

But the Times Union reported this year that McKown acknowledged the story about being shot at was a lie. A message seeking comment was left at a number believed to be McKown’s.

