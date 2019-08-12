Procession passes through CNY for State Trooper who died from 9/11 related illness

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A procession passed through Central New York on Sunday to honor another 9/11 hero who died of an illness linked to Ground Zero.

Former New York State Police Sergeant and Station Commander Jeffrey Cicora passed away this weekend. The Baldwinsville native was a Lysander volunteer firefighter, then an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy. As a State Trooper, he took part in the search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site following the terror attacks.

Sergeant Cicora spent 24 years with the State Police but had to retire in 2017 because of his illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.