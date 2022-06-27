WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Property owners in Warren County face a hard deadline on handling any delinquent property tax bills. The county is sending out a reminder that property owners have until Friday, July 8, to contact the county and set up payment arrangements.

Properties that shift fully into delinquency will become subject to the annual county tax auction. The Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a “Last Chance” meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 11, hosted by the board Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services Committee.

The meeting is a chance to sort out arrangements to pay off delinquent taxes. Anyone looking to discuss payment outside of the meeting may do so by contacting Lexie Delurey, the Warren County Director of Real Property Tax Services, at (518) 761-6466 by 9 a.m. on July 8 in order to sign up for the meeting.

The July 11 meeting will be hosted at the Warren County Municipal Center, located at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury. It will also be streamed live via the Warren County YouTube channel. The annual property auction is set for Oct. 15.