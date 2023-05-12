POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It has been more than two years since PFAS were found in Poestenkill drinking water and tonight NEWS10 was at a public meeting where a new water district is being presented followed by public comment.

Dozens filled the Poestenkill fire house as the Laberge group presented a $5.5 million solution to the unhealthy water supply.

Nearly 60% of that bill would be covered by grants, but that still leaves the town and residents on the hook for the rest.

It’s now causing sticker shock for many in this small community.

“People you are being flim flammed. You want to be flim flammed, go along with these people,” said Paul Plant.

It will cost all property owners nearly $1000 a year, whether they are connected to the system or not.

“The question is, is it affordable, are we paying the right cost?” asked Greg Pattenaude.

“$1,000 a year is quite an expense for some people,” said Terry D’Arcangelo.

“I’m a disabled veteran on a fixed income and I’m going to be driven off my property,” said Plant.

Both town drinking wells and about 25% of the homes have a tainted water supply. Greg Pattenaude with Concerned Citizens for Clean Drinking Water says that’s only a small portion has been tested for the forever chemicals.

“If you have a well and you have a septic system, you really should think about having your water tested for,” said Pattenaude.

The DEC has not been able to identify a source for the toxins in the ground and it raises another concern for residents in Poestenkill as the new district will get water from a nearby source.

“Tomhannock reservoir is far more susceptible to PFA contamination then on our ground water supply,” said Plant.

The NYSDOH, DEC and Rensselaer County DOH will be hosting an availability session to further address the new district they will be meeting at the Algonquin Middle School on May 18.