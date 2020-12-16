Protest in Rochester after Prude report clears city employees of wrongdoing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protesters gathered in Downtown Rochester Tuesday night, after the City of Rochester’s Office of Public Integrity cleared all city employees of any potential wrongdoing in connection to the death of Daniel Prude.

The city’s report says it found no employee “violated city or departmental policies or ethical standards.”

Protesters on the move down Jefferson pic.twitter.com/cr5l21eJku — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 16, 2020

Protesters began their march from Jefferson Avenue at Dr. Samuel McCree Way around 7 p.m. and ended up at City Hall.

Before the march, 14-year-old activist Sarah Adams said, “Mayor Lovely Warren is guilty. The City is guilty. I don’t know what the City’s ‘ethical standards’ are, but the ethical standards of the people, the standards of the same people in the same community that you grew up in, it is an ethical standard to put the Black community, which makes up the majority of the City, before all the white cops from the suburbs who have been harassing us, and harassing your family and friends, Mayor Lovely Warren.”