Protesters gather around Capital Region to defend USPS, say the post office is a service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At post offices around the Capital Region on Tuesday, protesters came out to show their support for the post office. Protesters fear that President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy want to close the post office down or privatize it.

John Koethen, a retired New York State employee, believes the post office is a service like the military and is not meant to make a profit. He and others took to the sidewalk in front of the Old Karner Road post office Tuesday with signs of support.

John Koethen outside of the old Karner Road Post office Tuesday, August 25, 2020 showing support for the post office.

Koenthen is happy with the efficiency and service he is provided by his mail carrier.

Protesters stand along Central Avenue on Tuesday August 25, 2020.

Others, like Herbert Hyde, a retired postal worker, uses the mail for medicine and paying bills. Hyde said he knows many who depend on the post office for their needs.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday she is partnering with other states to file a lawsuit against the President and Post Master General. The lawsuit seeks to prevent the dismantling of the post office.

