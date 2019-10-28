Pulaski driver arrested for DWI after one-vehicle rollover

PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A driver from Pulaski has been arrested for DWI after a one-vehicle rollover in the town of Parish.

According to New York State Police, at 3:39 p.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to I-81 north, two miles north of Exit 33 in the town of Parish, for a one-vehicle rollover.

The investigation found 23-year-old Kody Koehler from Pulaski was driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla north on I-81 when he lost control, hit a guide rail, and overturned.

Koehler was not injured and was arrested for DWI with a BAC of .14%.

Koehler was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Parish Court on November 5 at 7:30 p.m.

State Police were helped at the scene by the Parish Fire Department.