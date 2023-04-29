ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Senator Jim Tedisco wants to limit the use of messages of necessity— that’s when a governor can bypass the three day aging period before bills can be voted on.

“New York State Budget Transparency bill would say, let’s not use messages of necessity. We are already close to 5 weeks late right now,” said Tedisco. “Give us the three days for any extender where there are billions of dollars to review, so we can have the clarity to standup, debate it—- really understand what’s in this budget process.”

The legislation he is sponsoring would only allow messages of necessity to take place in extreme emergency situations, such as a security threat or natural disasters. The bill would also put a timeframe on when legislation could be on the floor.

“Let’s take these bills out between 8am in the morning and 12 midnight— close to the times when the media can be there and the public can be watching us and listening to us and understanding the debates.”

When it comes to this year’s budget process, bail reform and housing were some of the big hold ups. Housing was eventually dropped from negotiations. Now, The other big obstacle is charter schools.

Governor Hochul originally proposed to eliminate the regional cap on the number of charter schools that may be issued in New York City. Unions such as New York State United Teachers, have been vocal about their opposition to charter schools, saying billions will be taken away from public schools.

Governor Hochul on Tuesday said she is hoping that a deal could be reached by the end of the week.

“I feel confident that we’ll end up with a budget that really meets the needs of all New Yorkers,” said Hochul.