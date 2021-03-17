SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Police launched a search for a group of men they say posed as NYPD police officers during a home invasion in Queens on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the five men broke into the basement apartment of a home in South Ozone Park around 5:30 a.m. and tied up a man and woman inside with zip ties.

The intruders were armed with guns and one of the suspects pistol whipped the male victim in the back of the head, police said.

The fake cops ransacked the apartment and made off with approximately $19,000 worth of jewelry, according to officials.

The man hit with the gun was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing Wednesday morning and no arrests had been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).