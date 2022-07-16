MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A burglar pried his way into a Dunkin’ in Maspeth via the drive-thru window and made off with the cash register, according to police.

Using a crowbar, the crook opened up the drive-thru window of the Dunkin’ on Flushing Avenue near 61st Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said. A surveillance photo released by the NYPD shows the thief crawling through the window headfirst.

Once inside, the prowler grabbed and fled with the cash register, police said.

An online listing for the Flushing Avenue location indicates that it was open at the time of the break-in, but no injuries were reported.