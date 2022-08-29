WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, it was announced that a local contractor had been found guilty on multiple charges, including failing to do work on a house, and stealing a victim’s credit card. The determination came after a three-day jury trial in the city of Glens Falls.

William J. Miner, of Queensbury, was convicted of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. The convictions come following a trial that lasted three days in Glens Falls City Court. The charges were imposed by Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone.

Miner was convicted of class A misdemeanor petit larceny after the jury found that he had stolen from a victim who had hired him for work on a residence. He was paid to purchase and install new vinyl siding on the home, and failed to purchase any siding or return the money to the customer.

The charge of criminal possession of stolen property came from a determination by the jury that the defendant used a victim’s credit card without the individual’s consent or knowledge. The property was purchased and kept in the city of Glens Falls. That property is classified as stolen.

Miner was remanded to Warren County Sheriff’s Office custody. Sentencing is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, following a pre-sentence investigative report. The case was presided over by the Honorable Gary C. Hobbs. The District Attorney’s Office was represented in the case by Assistant District Attorneys Grant L. Jones and Connor F. Smith. Miner was represented by David Rynkowski, Esq.