LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man is facing Driving While Intoxicated charges after a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon in Lake George, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 6:30 p.m., in the area of Sewall Street and Canada Street in the village of Lake George.

There, police say Scot D. Ballard, 53, ran into another car and sped off. He was stopped a short time later on State Route 9, for unspecified traffic offenses.

Ballard was brought into police headquarters, where he blew a 0.24% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), according to the release. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, issued numerous traffic tickets, and released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date in Lake George Town Court.

His next court date has not been publicly announced. The arrest was made by Patrol Officer Crispell and Sergeant Geisler of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.