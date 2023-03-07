QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday night, a man was arrested in the town of Queensbury following a rollover crash. Logan C. Marshall, of Queensbury, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported overturned vehicle on the side of Luzerne Road, near Laurel Lane, around 8:06 p.m. on Monday, March 6. Marshall was reported to have fled the scene, and was found by police a short distance away upon arrival. He was found to be intoxicated, and was arrested at the scene.

Marshall, 22, received a chemical breath test at Warren County police headquarters. The test showed a .22 of 1% blood alcohol content, above the legal limit. He was charged with DWI and Aggravated DWI for BAC above .18 of 1%, and released to a third party.

Police on-scene were assisted by West Glens Falls EMS and the West Glens Falls Fire Department. Officer Thomas Pozzouli made the arrest.