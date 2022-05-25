QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A North Country senior living center was named on a nationwide list of nursing homes and senior communities awarded for exceptional service. The center in question, The Landing at Queensbury, was awarded for Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care.

The center appeared in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-23 senior living survey. That survey looks for centers that hit a benchmark, set by the publication, that is measured based on consumer satisfaction surveys. U.S. News and World reviewed over 200,000 surveys between March 2021 and February 2022.

“The old real estate adage is location, location, location,” said Chris Hollister, CEO and co-founder of Pegasus Senior Living, which owns and operates The Landing at Queensbury. “With us, it’s reputation, reputation, reputation.”

Criteria include community and activity involvement, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff. The Landing at Queensbury was ranked #4, in a list of nursing homes awarded for overall assisted living, independent living, and memory care. The full list includes:

Bridgewood Gardens Assisted Living in Albertville, AL, Best Assisted Living Castlewoods Place in Brandon, MS, Best Memory Care Historic Roswell Place in Roswell, GA, Best Memory Care The Landing at Queensbury in Queensbury, NY, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care Ridgeland Place in Ridgeland, MS, Best Assisted Living The Seasons of Reno in Reno, NV, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care South Hill Village Senior Living in Spokane, WA, Best Memory Care Sterling Court at Roseville in Roseville, CA, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care Sun City West Assisted Living in Sun City West, AZ, Best Assisted Living The Renaissance of Florence in Florence, AL, Best Assisted Living Town Village Crossing in Arlington, TX, Best Independent Living Tucson Place at Ventana Canyon in Tucson, AZ, Best Assisted Living

The Landing at Queensbury has a local reputation for community support. Last December, the home held a 102nd birthday party for longtime resident and World War 2 veteran Cecily Geraghty. The home is one of 36 owned and operated by Pegasus.

“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” says Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News in a release. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”