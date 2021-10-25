Queensbury solar, electric campaigns net ‘Climate Smart’ recognition

Left to right: Climate Smart Communities Committee members: Lisa Adamson, Town Councilman Harrison Freer, Town Environmental Consultant Kathy Bozony, Town Supervisor John Strough, Pema Reed, and Stephen Traver, outside Queensbury Town Hall in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Town of Queensbury)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Town efforts for clean electric and solar power are just some of the reasons that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recognized the town last Friday as a Bronze Certified Climate Smart community. The recognition was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sept. 25.

Communities that are recognized as Climate Smart must be working toward goals to reduce climate impact, by having a task force in place that includes town employees and community members. Queensbury’s task force is part of work with solar and electric vehicle campaigns, pushing the adoption of those vehicles through a Clean Energy Communities Leadership Program. Queensbury is one of 81 New York communities to be recognized.

Some of Queensbury’s sustainability projects have included solar panel installations; switching to a fleet of electric town vehicles; adding LED lighting with less power drain to municipal buildings; training staff in energy code; and setting energy benchmarks for government buildings.

Getting the recognition meant tallying up everything the town has done so far. Queensbury submitted a greenhouse gas inventory, taking stock of emissions through the town’s locales and industry. That inventory will next be a prerequisite toward the creation of Climate Action Plan, one of the next steps in Queensbury’s path to lessened environmental impact.

The town’s work has been given dues before. In 2017, Queensbury was designated as a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.