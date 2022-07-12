QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Youth Football program at Queensbury Union Free School District is looking for shoes. More accurately, the program is looking to hook those with outgrown shoes up with new owners in need of a fresh(ish) pair of cleats.

The Queensbury Youth Football program is starting a virtual cleat exchange for new players. Those with outgrown shoes are invited to comment on a Facebook post announcing the exchange, with a picture of the cleats they no longer need, as well as what size they are.

As of Tuesday morning, several pairs of cleats in need of a new home had already been posted. Parents who post a pair should check back regularly, so as to not leave anyone hanging.

It’s gear season for Queensbury Youth Football. Earlier in July, the program launched its gear store, which will close on July 20, to ensure that students get their gear before football season starts this fall.