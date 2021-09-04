Questions remain regarding Schoharie plea deal

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The public may not know how the prosecutor and defense team came to a plea deal for Nauman Hussain for at least two years.

Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide on Thursday for his role in the Schoharie limousine crash which killed 20 people.

The 2018 crash became one of the deadliest transportation accidents in nine years.

“As a prosecutor we’re prohibited from discussing anything, only about the procedures. We have an ethical duty to make sure we protect the process, and I take that ethical duty very seriously,” said Schoharie District Attorney Susan Mallery.

The case remains ongoing for Hussain until September 2023 when Hussain’s sentenced. Attorney for one of the victim’s families, Cynthia Lafave, said the public may find out more information during the deposition in the civil case.

“As a prosecutor, they’re usually very circumspect about what they say and do not say publicly,” Lafave said.

Families of the victims have been vocal of their objection to the plea deal.

“[I’m] disappointed. A lot of failure. A lot of failure on the part of the state and a lot of other people, we feel,” said one of the victim’s relatives.

Hussain has agreed to five years of probation and 1000 hours of community service.