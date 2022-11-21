ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Quick Response, a damage recovery company, is set to open “Santa’s Playland,” its annual holiday lights drive-thru display, at 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake. The free display runs from November 23 through January 6.

According to the Quick Response website, Christmas is Quick Response owner Vince Laurenzo Sr.’s favorite holiday, and this event takes about two months to set up. The displays this year include old and new favorites including The Candy Factory, Tumbling Gingerbread Men, Santa’s Sleigh with Reindeer Team, Busy Elves, and A Patriotic Salute.

“What started out as a few small decorations in 2000 has now grown into a spectacular display of hundreds of thousands of holiday lights in 2022,” said the website.

Drivers are encouraged to tune in to 88.5 FM when going through the display. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance on a few nights. You can visit the Quick Response Facebook page for updates on when Santa will be there.

The Marines will also be on-site for its annual Toys For Tots drive. A Toys For Tots collection box will be available for those wanting to donate unused, unwrapped toys until December 17. The display will run Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.