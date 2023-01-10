ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Essex County announced a report of a rabid fox in Ticonderoga. The animal was encountered within the northern Lake George community late last week.

On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 5, Essex County was notified that a resident was attacked and bitten by a grey fox in Ticonderoga. The fox was located by a DEC officer and a Ticonderoga Police Department officer. The animal was dispatched for testing without any further known exposures to humans, pets or livestock.

On Monday, Jan. 9, lab results from the New York State Department of Health’s Wadsworth Laboratory confirmed that the fox was positive for rabies. This is the first confirmed rabies case in Essex County in 2023, following four in 2022.

“All rabies post-exposure protocols were followed,” said Essex County Health Department Health Planning & Promotion Director Darney Buehler. “We don’t expect any further risk to the public at this time.”

In 2022, two grey foxes tested positive for rabies across separate incidents in Essex County; one in Ticonderoga, and the other in North Hudson. Two deceased raccoons tested positive in Moriah.

There are several steps that can be taken to protect people and animals from rabies infection. Those include:

Keeping pets and livestock up to date with rabies vaccinations

Keeping an eye on pets outside

Feeding pets inside, where food cannot be contaminated

Cap garbage cans tightly

Rabies is found in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. Those exposed should wash any wounds thoroughly, seek medical attention, and report the possible exposure to their local health department. Attacked animals should be brought to a local veterinarian and reported to a local health department.