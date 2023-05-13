Federal wildlife services are working with the Vermont health department to limit an outbreak of rabies.

Since March of 2022, 28 wildlife animals have tested positive for rabies in Chittenden County. Normally, only one or two animals test positive.

Over the next week, people in Chittenden County may see a low-flying helicopter dropping bait packs filled with the rabies vaccine. Wildlife will eat the sweet-smelling bait and be vaccinated against the virus.

The bait packs are not dangerous to people or pets.

This vaccine effort will be repeated in August.