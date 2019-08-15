Raccoon freed after becoming trapped in vending machine

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN) — A raccoon was rescued after it became stuck in a vending machine at a high school in Volusia County, Florida Wednesday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the snack bandit, writing “this gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.”

The department did not say if the machine had to be restocked after the snack “burglary.”

Raccoons are the official state mammal of Tennessee.

