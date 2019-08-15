Raccoon freed after becoming trapped in vending machine

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN) — A raccoon was rescued after it became stuck in a vending machine at a high school in Volusia County, Florida Wednesday.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the snack bandit, writing “this gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.”
Here's the moment our vending machine raccoon buddy got his freedom.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2019
Thanks Deputy Danny Clifton, Deltona Animal Control Officer Marion Quinones and Pine Ridge High School Guardian Greg McWhorter! pic.twitter.com/BAvqnpxmhw
The department did not say if the machine had to be restocked after the snack “burglary.”
Raccoons are the official state mammal of Tennessee.