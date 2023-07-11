Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday announced he’s offering a 10 percent commission to supporters who fundraise for his 2024 campaign.

“A small oligopoly of political fundraisers is already making an ungodly amount of $$ on this election. It’s disgusting. I’m breaking up that cartel,” Ramaswamy said on Twitter.

“Today we’re launching the Vivek Kitchen Cabinet: starting today, *anyone* can fundraise for the Vivek 2024 campaign & make a 10% commission. If someone else is getting rich on this, it might as well be you. Let’s go,” he said.

In a video attached to the tweet, the conservative entrepreneur said he doesn’t like “this system as it exists… But if that’s the system we’re going to have, my view is: let’s democratize that and make it possible for everybody to make money as well.”

Ramaswamy said people in the program will “have a special relationship” with him and that he’ll be calling participants to let them know how to be “most effective.” Participants will get a unique link to share with donors in order to earn the commission.

“Why should it be some member of some managerial class? That’s a secret closeted group of fundraisers in the cloistered world of politics? It shouldn’t be,” he said.

Ramaswamy, who launched his campaign back in February, is among a dozen GOP candidates in the 2024 race, including former President Trump, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A recent national poll showed Ramaswamy in third behind DeSantis, with Trump in the lead.