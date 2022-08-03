ILION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Transportation announced an upcoming road closure in Herkimer County. The State Route 5S eastbound exit ramp onto Route 51 will be closed effective next Tuesday, and will stay that way for some time.

The ramp is set to close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and will remain such until late October. The closure is being conducted in order to facilitate the replacement of a bridge deck. A detour providing access to Route 51 will be indicated by signage provided by the state DOT.

Work zones are home to doubled fines for speeding. Drivers are encouraged to slow down at work sites around the state. Two or more convicted speeding violations in work zones can result in the suspension of a motorist’s driver’s license.

More up-to-date information regarding this and other road closures can be found directly through the state DOT. Information can be found by calling 511, or by checking the 511NY mobile app.