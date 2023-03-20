GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A famed country musician coming to the city of Glens Falls this summer is doubling up on dates. Musician Randy Travis will visit the Charles R. Wood Theater a second time this August – on the same day. While the first show is all music, the second will add conversation and more.

Travis has added a 6 p.m. “Randy & Mary Travis: A Conversation with a Legend” show on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Glen Street theater. The show will follow Country Music Hall of Fame member Travis’ previously-scheduled 3 p.m. concert the same day. While the earlier show is a traditional concert, the later one will be hosted by Kevin Richards, music by duo Martin and Kelly, a sing-along with Richie Phillips and Mark Pierre, and an audience Q&A session.

“Over the years, Kevin has always had that knack for intimately connecting his listeners to many of the top performers in the Country Music industry,” said Glens Falls Communications Director Tim Drawbridge. “Kevin is now, and has been over the last year, bringing that same ‘atmosphere’ to Hometown, USA.”

Randy Travis’ visit to Glens Falls this summer is part of the “Kevin Richards’ Country Concerts Close Up!” series. The list of artists started with Billy Gilman, who visited the city in January, and Larry Gatlin, who played earlier in March. Upcoming shows include Thirsty Burlington, Suzy Boggus, Michael Twitty, and Randy Travis. See the full schedule at news10.com. See the Charles R. Wood Theater online for ticket information.