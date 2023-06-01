GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, a New York State Forest Ranger stepped in to track down a woman missing since the previous day. Ranger assistance was requested by Washington County on Thursday, May 25, to find an 85-year-old woman with dementia who had wandered away from home.

Ranger assistance was called at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday to the home of the woman and her husband. The missing woman had not been seen since 9 p.m. the previous evening.

The Granville resident was found in the woods, laying near an ATV trail on the side of the road around noon. The ranger on the scene located the woman by tracking a footpath through leaf litter and debris. She was found disoriented and cold, but had not sustained any injuries.