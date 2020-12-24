Rapid COVID-19 testing now available at WellNow Urgent Care centers

CHICAGO (NEWS10) – WellNow Urgent Care now offers COVID-19 rapid antigen testing at almost all its centers in Upstate New York. WellNow expects to bring rapid testing to all remaining locations – including Springville and Troy, NY and Evergreen Park and Crestwood, IL – before the end of the year.

“Bringing rapid testing to our communities has been a top priority,” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D., “Many people have questions about how they can safely visit with loved ones or travel without putting anyone at risk, especially during the holiday season. We hope we can help patients and communities more easily make informed decisions about their health.”

The CareStart™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test returns results in 15 minutes, with negative results requiring a confirmatory PCR swab test, which is taken during the same visit and returns results in 3-5 days. Molecular PCR swab tests and antibody tests are currently available at all centers.

Patients in need of COVID-19 testing are encouraged to make an appointment online at the center of their choice to minimize wait times and help reduce the spread of the virus. A referral or prescription is not needed to receive testing. Additional information about COVID-19, including testing cost and insurance coverage, can be found at WellNow.com/covid-19/.

In response to the high volume of COVID-19-related visits that WellNow continues to see across its centers, next week the company will also implement an enhanced visit planning and check-in process that aims to provide a more convenient and safe experience. The new process will allow all patients to e-register, and once checked in online, patients making appointments for COVID-19 will be able to wait in their car, at home, or another nearby location of their choice until they receive a visit reminder text advising them that it’s time to come to the WellNow center for their appointment.