WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls man is sentenced to two 99-year prison terms, stacked so the total sentences total 198 years.

After finding Mason Munoz guilty in about 30 minutes, the Wilbarger County jury in Vernon deliberated about one hour before returning the punishment for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl committed in 2020.

During the punishment phase, jurors heard from two other teens who said they were assaulted by Munoz in Wichita Falls.

According to authorities, Munoz approached the victim via Snapchat just a couple of days prior to the sexual assault. The victim said she told Munoz that she was 14, and, while Munoz was actually 21 at the time, he told the victim that he was only 18. Munoz also sent photographs to the victim of a younger, attractive male claiming that they were of him.

“In just a few days, Munoz gained the trust of the victim by feigning interest in her and her hobbies,” said 46th District Attorney Staley Heatly. “Everything he told her was a lie, but he knew it was what any young girl would want to hear.”

Authorities said in the early morning hours of July 12, 2020, the victim snuck out of her house to meet Munoz at his vehicle parked across the street. When she got near the back door of the car, he opened it quickly, grabbed her by the front of her shirt and slammed her inside the car. He then strangled the victim and threatened to kill her if she fought him. She said each time she attempted to resist Munoz, he would tighten his grip around her throat.

When he was finished, Munoz told the victim not to tell anyone and let her go. The victim told her parents what happened, and they contacted the Vernon Police Department. Authorities said DNA found on the victim matched DNA taken from Munoz by Texas Ranger Jake Weaver.

During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard from a 16-year-old girl who alleged that she was raped by Munoz in Wichita Falls when she was 13 years old. In that case, Munoz allegedly followed the same pattern by pretending to be someone else on Snapchat and then luring the victim into his car while choking her and sexually assaulting her.

The jury also heard from another 16-year-old girl who worked with Munoz at a restaurant in Wichita Falls in 2020. She testified that Munoz would smell her hair and make inappropriate sexual remarks to her at work. On one occasion, he followed her into a walk-in freezer, grabbed her from behind and put her in a choke hold until she thought she was going to pass out.

Heatly also presented evidence that Munoz had previously been found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child when he was a juvenile.

At sentencing, 46th District Judge Dan Mike Bird ordered that the sentences run consecutively, or a total of 198 years. Assistant District Attorney Jon Whitsitt said Munoz has a disturbing pattern of victimizing young girls. “The jury sent a message that his behavior is unacceptable, and, through their sentence, they are protecting young girls everywhere,” Whitsitt said.

In November 2020 while in the Wichita County Jail, Munoz was charged with assault of a public servant when authorities said he bit a detention officer several times in his arm while the officer was trying to restrain Munoz.