Rapper Jack Harlow shouts out Elmira wearing Tommy Hilfiger at the Met Gala

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- American Rapper Jack Harlow’s most recent post talks about how his grandfather is from our very own Elmira. He says, “My grandpa grew up in a small town called Elmira in New York. My whole life he’s been telling me that as a kid, he lived on the same street as Tommy Hilfiger.”

Tommy Hilfiger of course is a noted name that helped put Elmira on the maps. Harlow says, “a few months ago, I receive a facetime…I answered and it was Tommy Hilfiger himself.” The Met Gala was this past Monday. Harlow ended up attending and wearing Hilfiger clothing on the red carpet.

Recently, Elmira College and Tommy Hilfiger have announced a new partnership to form the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School. The ‘What’s Poppin’ rapper said in his post “he (Hilfiger) thinks I’m the future, and that he wants to collaborate with me.” Now the fashion designer will hopefully be shaping the next generation of future stars right from our backyard.