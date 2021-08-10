Rapper YG to perform at NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that California rapper YG will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 4 on the Chevy Park stage.
The singer known for songs such as “Toot It And Boot It,” “Who Do You Love,” and “Big Bank” will perform on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.
“Every one of YG’s albums has been a Top 10 smash which means he’s got plenty of stories to tell for fans of rap and hip hop. This show will get us into the Fair’s final weekend in a big way,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.
Tesla completes a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
|Nas
|Simplelife
|LOCASH
|August 21
|Tee Grizzley
|98 Degrees
|Hard Promises: The Music of Tom Petty
|RATT
|August 22
|The Barndogs
|Brothers Osborne
|iGNiTE
|All That Remains
|August 23
|Isreal Hagan & Stroke
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|The Jess Novak Band
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Dangerous Type
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Bad Mama’s Blues Band
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Scorey
|Melissa Etheridge
|Tionesta
|CNCO
|August 28
|Waydown Wailers
|The Beach Boys
|Stephen Phillips
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7pm)
|Harmonic Dirt
|Dropkick Murphys (8pm)
|August 30
|Alex Miller
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Cory Marks
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Sydney Irving & The Mojo
|Nelly
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Brownskin Band
|Third Eye Blind
|BeatleCUSE
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|Dark Hollow
|AJR
|Uncle Kracker
|Blues Traveler
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|YG
|Syracuse JAMS FunkFest
|Stone City Band & the Mary Jane Girls
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|Sheff G &
Sleepy Hallow
|The Mavericks En Español
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)
|Cheap Trick (6pm)
|The Ripcords (noon)
|Resurrection (4pm)