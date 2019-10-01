Real ID deadline is one year away

NEW YORK (WETM) – The one-year countdown for needing a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license is underway.

Starting in October 2020, New York residents will need an enhanced driver’s license if they want to use it to board domestic flights, enter certain federal buildings, or military bases. Residents are highly recommended to upgrade to a REAL ID compliant license if they plan to travel , and to do it sooner rather than later.

A New York’s REAL ID driver’s license has a star in the upper right corner to indicate that is meets federal regulations.

The enhanced IDs cost $30 in addition to the regular cost of a license and will allow you to board a plane, enter the U.S. by land or sea. To upgrade, residents need to visit their local New York Department of Motor Vehicles.