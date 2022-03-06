SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team closed out the regular season, falling in heartbreaking fashion to Miami 75-72.

SU led by seven points with just over a minute to play, but fell apart down the stretch. Syracuse has now dropped four straight games.

Buddy Boeheim poured in a game-high 30 points in his final game at the Carrier Dome.

The loss drops Syracuse to 15-16 overall (9-11 in the ACC). It’s the first time in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year coaching career that he’s been under five-hundred in the regular season.

Syracuse returns to action on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament against Florida State at noon.

To watch the full Jim Boeheim press conference, following the loss to Miami, click on the video player above.