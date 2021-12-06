Reaper UAV crashes on runway during take off at Holloman AFB

FILE – An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the flight line prior to takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13, 2015. The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily against dynamic execution targets and secondarily as an intelligence collection asset. | U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily A. Kenney/Released

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Air Force officials announced that an MQ-9 Reaper UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) crashed Monday morning at Holloman Air Force Base.

According to officials, the Reaper crashed just before 8 A.M. Monday morning on one of Holloman’s runways.

Base first responders are still on scene, and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Officials add that incident is under investigation, and access to the base has not been impacted.

The MQ-9 Reaper is an “armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft,” that have seen extensive use in Afghanistan, and other missions around the world.

