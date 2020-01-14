Recall issued for chicken breast fillets and chicken burritos

(WETM) – Two products sold in Wegmans are being recalled due to potential health hazards.

A voluntary recall has been issued for Wegmans Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets, 20 oz., sold in the Frozen Department, because the product may contain undercooked chicken.

In addition, Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling 13,128 cases of Evol Cilantro Lime Chicken Burrito product due to the potential presence of an undeclared egg allergen in the product. The presence of this undeclared allergen occurred because a limited number of breakfast burritos containing eggs were inadvertently packed into the Evol Cilantro Lime Chicken burrito packaging.

Customers can return both products to the service desk for a full refund.

Wegmans’ customers who have questions or concerns about the breaded chicken recall should contact Wegmans Food Markets at the toll-free number 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET, and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET.

Consumers with questions about the Evol Cilantro Lime Chicken Burrito recall should contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-888-849-6243 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday.

