Contigo recalls over 5 million kids water bottles due to choking hazard

(WWTI) – Contigo has recalled about 5.7 million kids water bottles because the water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

The products were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through February 7, 2020.

According to the the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, these water bottles were previously recalled in August 2019. This recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles and replacement lids that were given to consumers as part of the August 2019 recall of this product.

Only black colored spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors). The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

Image of affected Contigo Kids water bottle in the recall. Affected models only have a black spout base and black spout cover. (cpsc.gov)

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle. Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.

A total of 427 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths, have been reported.

Further information regarding the recall is available on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

