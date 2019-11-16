Nissan recalling 450K vehicles worldwide

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file, photo, Nissan logo is seen at a Nissan car gallery in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. has named the head of its China business, Makoto Uchida, to be its new CEO. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Nissan is recalling more than 450,000 vehicles worldwide because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire.

The company is now urging owners to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures if the antilock brake light comes on for more than 10 seconds.

The recall covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Nissan Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018.

This is Nissan’s third recall for the same problem, and the company keeps expanding the number of affected models. Dealers now will replace the pumps on all of the vehicles.