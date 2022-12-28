SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross were busy Tuesday morning, December 27 when they received a house fire call out of Constantia in Oswego County.

The fire broke out in a single-level home located on Salt Road in the Town of Constantia around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Constantina Volunteer Fire Department and members of the West Monroe Fire Department helped to relinquish the fire and aid those who were inside the house at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross helped to provide immediate emergency aid to ten people upon arrival.

Those impacted by the fire were provided financial assistance and health services for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing four adults and six children.

At this time there is no update on the condition of those affected.