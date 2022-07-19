QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross of Northeastern New York is set to host a community blood drive in Queensbury later this week. The Red Cross will be taking blood donations at the Aviation Mall this Friday.

Donors can visit the American Red Cross across from the Bath & Body Works at the mall this Friday, July 22, from 1-6 p.m. The Red Cross chapter is a regular at the mall, hosting blood drives there annually as the need continues.

Donors who visit the mall on Friday will come away with a special T-shirt celebrating the Discovery Channel TV event “Shark Week.” Shirt supplies are limited. Each donor will also be given a chance to win an exclusive “Shark Week” branded merchandise package, including a bicycle, fire pit, paddleboard, kayak, and a $500 gift card for use in outdoor activities.

Appointments are encouraged to give blood. Prospective donors can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or sign up online at redcross.org with the sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY.

If you’ve ever wanted to be on the other side of blood drive donations, the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York is also currently seeking volunteers. Donor ambassadors, whose duties can include donor intake and other duties, are being sought nationwide and regionally. Those interested can reach out to Northeastern New York staff member Casey Garvey at (518) 588-8678.

The Red Cross reports that someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. Reasons for transfusions can include treatment for surgeries, cancer, chronic illness and traumatic injury.