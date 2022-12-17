SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Red Cross has a number of blood drives scheduled across the state. However, one in Potsdam had to be cancelled on Friday because of the storm.

There are a handful of drives in the Syracuse area happening Friday and Saturday that are still on as scheduled but the snowy, slushy, slick roads can make it hard for volunteers and donors to get to their sites.

There is a constant need for blood especially this time of year – with people traveling out of town for holidays and others just not able to give because of all the illnesses going around. If you do have an appointment and are concerned about a cancelation, the Red Cross says they always try to notify you as soon as possible and hope you can find another donation site. These donations are critical.

“For each of those people that were interested in coming in, that could have potentially been three lives saved,” said Lisa Mistretta, the Red Cross Donor Recruitment District Manager. “Because every single person that is able to donate can potentially save up to three lives with their one donation.”

If you are able to donate, they are looking for blood donors of all types, especially O-positive and O-negative blood. It takes about an hour or less of your time.

There’s also an opportunity for you to help.

NewsChannel 9 is teaming up with the Red Cross for the annual Holiday Heroes blood drive. It begins on December 27 and runs until the end of the year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

It’s at Destiny USA on the second level near Johnny Rockets. Appointments are encouraged.

Visit www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.