HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Red Cross has announced that there is a severe blood shortage and is holding a blood drive on Thursday, July 21st. According to the Red Cross, due to the continued blood shortage, critical patient care and medical procedures, including some elective surgeries have been delayed until supplies stabilize.

The blood drive is taking place Thursday, July 21st from 12:30 – 6:30 at the Herkimer VFW and the Red Cross is asking the public to roll up their sleeves and come donate. All donors will also receive a $10 gift card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Anyone who would like to donate can make an appointment by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS or by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive-advanced.