Red Cross serves crucial need in pandemic times

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross serves a crucial need in Central New York and ever since the pandemic first reared its ugly head, they’ve been right there, doing all they can to help.

Because the work of the Red Cross is so imperative to the community, City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has declared March as Red Cross Month, with a flag marking the occassion raised at Syracuse City Hall.

The Red Cross has expanded its efforts to help address the emotional needs of families coping and loss as a result of COVID, with assistance from volunteers.

“The past year’s been tough on everybody. The pandemic has really shown us who and what we’re made of and Red Crossers have been out there,” said Lisa Smith, Executive Director, Central and Northern New York Red Cross.

The Central and Northern New York Chapter is powered by more than 700 volunteers serving 8 counties in the region.

Learn more about the American Red Cross, donate to the cause, or volunteer by visiting their website RedCross.org.