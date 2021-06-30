Reducing summer energy consumption

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– At The New York Independent System Operator, their job is to anticipate energy demand for everyone across the state and to bring it to local areas for National Grid to deliver it to people’s homes. Energy demand usually increases during the summer months.

“Typically what we see in the summertime is that as the temperatures get up and get hotter, we have to go from having the fans on or the doors and windows open to everyone turning their air conditions on,” explained Jon Sawyer, Manager of Control Room Operations at NYISO. “The higher the loads get, as everyone knows, the longer it takes for your air conditioner to run.”

The record energy peak was in 2013, but the good news is, we are still well under that number.

“What our expected summer peak load would be was a little bit over 32,300 megawatts of energy being used. And today we are expecting to get just up to 31,000 megawatts of energy,” said Sawyer.

That means extra energy will be available to supply everyone. But even with availability, being mindful of consumption is important, especially for your energy bill. National Grid said drawing the blinds, cleaning and replacing air conditioner filters, and unplugging electronics can help reduce energy consumption.

“The higher you turn up your air conditioner— the higher you turn it up, the more money you’re going to save,” said Patrick Stella, National Grid Spokesperson. “But of course you also want to be comfortable so it’s sort of a balance.”