Refund policies for airlines operating out of Albany

A passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight as a map depicting the spread of COVID-19 is displayed on a monitor after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Airports in the week leading up to Thanksgiving last year and years prior were busy with people traveling to spend the holiday with friends or family. Travel is expected to be much less this year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S.

Government officials are urging people to stay home for the holidays. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, most airlines changed their refund policies as travel advisories were announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some airlines flying out of the Albany International Airport like Southwest said they have never charged a fee to customers for changing or canceling a purchased flight. Others, like United Airlines, said they are doing away with change fees permanently.

Allegiant Air is allowing customers to make a one-time change to a purchased flight at no additional costs. Customers may be charged/credited with any changes in fare price. Customers may also receive a credit voucher good for two years from the date of original flight purchase.

American Airlines customers can change a purchased flight one time without any change fees. Their website said customers can cancel flights and rebook them online.

Delta customers who purchased a ticket between March 1-December 31, 2020 can be changed without a change fee for up to a year after the original purchase date. Other flights may be eligible to be rescheduled without a change fee. Additional information can be found on Delta’s website.

Change and cancellation fees have been eliminated for Frontier customers with travel booked through January 7, 2021. Changes must be made 45 minutes before flight time for domestic flights and 60 minutes for international flights.

Jet Blue has eliminated change and cancellation fees for its customers with travel booked through February 28, 2021. Customers may be charged/credited for differences in fare price. On its website, Jet Blue said rebooked flights can be scheduled through the end of their schedule.

According to Southwest’s website, they do not charge fees to cancel or reschedule flights. The airline’s Wanna Get Away fares, which are normally nonrefundable, can be canceled in exchange for Travel Funds.

On its website, United Airlines said it is getting rid of change fees for “most Economy and premium cabin tickets” for domestic travel, as well as travel to Mexico and the Caribbean permanently. There are no change fees for other destinations through the end of 2020.