HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reggae legends The Wailers are coming to Hudson Falls. The band is set to perform at The Strand Theatre on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

The Wailers was founded in 1963 and is best known for working with Bob Marley. The band continues to perform in his honor since his passing in 1981. The band will be performing Marley hits and their greatest classics such as “One Love,” “Jamming,” and “No Woman, No Cry.”

Tickets are on sale on the Brown Paper Tickets website. You can also buy tickets at The Strand Box Office, cash or check only.