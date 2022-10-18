ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A registered sex offender pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, federal officials announced on Tuesday.

John Fadden, 49, of Savona, is charged with the possession of child pornography by an individual who has a prior conviction involving the sexual abuse of a child. According to prosecutors, he was arrested earlier this year for the distribution and possession of child pornography, following a report Yahoo! Inc submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2021.

The report alleged that in February and March of 2021, user john_fadden@yahoo.com uploaded approximately 185 images of suspected child pornography. The investigation prompted a search warrant at Fadden’s residence where officers seized nine storage devices holding almost 300 images of child pornography.

Fadden is a Level 3 registered sex offender, with several prior arrests, and three convictions of sexual abuse in the first degree. In 1991, 1992, and 2001, Fadden was found guilty of sexual contact with an individual under the age of eleven.

In 2013, Fadden was convicted for failing to report a change of address as a registered sex offender.

Fadden’s sentencing is scheduled for early next year. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of ten years and a maximum penalty of twenty years.