ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — C.A.S.T. for Kids invites Capital Region families with special needs children to set sail on a new adventure. Registration is open for participants and volunteers for the Striper Run at Henry Hudson Park in Selkirk on May 7.

Link to Register: https://castforkids.org/event/striperrun/?fbclid=IwAR1KEQNNQhGJmLVvzgpWH2KSrgVLllwG03OtJHY5G2xlkIX4Dtlh58oM1TI