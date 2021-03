ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many nursing homes in the Rochester area still haven’t been able to welcome visitors back. When the state announced new guidelines a couple of weeks ago, many thought visitation would go back to normal but there’s a rule that is continuing to be a barrier to opening nursing home doors again.

The state’s nursing home guidance lays out testing protocol, says only 20% of residents can have guests at once, and explains where loved ones can gather. But the 14 day COVID-free rule is what many say is preventing family members from even getting in the doors. Nate Sweeney is the vice president of skilled serves at St. John's.