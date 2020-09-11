Remembering 9/11 with the New York State Museum

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today marks 19 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, where nearly 3,000 American lives were lost. The New York State Museum is commemorating the events through a virtual tour due to the pandemic.

“Even though we can’t be together to commemorate the anniversary, people in the state and across the country haven’t forgotten the tragedy of September 11, 2001,” Aaron Noble, Senior Historian and Curator, said. “It’s still on the forefront of people’s minds.”

The “Rescue, Recovery, and Response” exhibit displays World Trade Center artifacts to help remember and honor the first responders and all those who lost their lives 19 years ago.

“The selflessness of New Yorkers, from the first responders who rushed to the towers on that morning and as you follow the exhibit through the first 24 hours into the recovery operation, the lengths that investigators went through to identify and locate victims,” Noble said. “Through the response to the tremendous outpouring of material from not only New York state but across the nation and across the world.”

Despite the museum being closed, they offer a socially distant exhibit through “Windows on New York.”

“There are two pieces of aluminum façade flanking a steel remnant of one of the emergency stairwells from one of the buildings,” Noble said. “They can still get that proximity and the connection to the events through the objects even while staying outside.”

