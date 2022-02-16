ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On December 14th, 2012, Adam Lanza took his mother’s Remington Bushmaster AR-15, killed her, and then shot and killed twenty-eight people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, including 20 first graders.

The families of nine of those victims, including teachers, filed a lawsuit against Remington Arms. It has been a long and complicated case but on Tuesday, February 15th, it was announced that Remington and the families have reached a settlement of a $73,000,000 million dollar payout. The contention on the part of the plaintiffs was that the way that Remington marketed the Bushmaster Connecticut unfair trade laws by marketing the Bushmaster for use in assaults against human beings.

It was because of the marketing plan that the plaintiffs were able to get past federal law that protects firearms manufacturers from lawsuits over the use of their product. The lawsuit has dragged on since 2014 and over that time Remington Arms has filed for bankruptcy twice and was eventually dissolved in a federal auction.

As a result, it is not clear just what version of Remington Arms was affected by the lawsuit and what the impact might be on the lion operation currently known as Rem Arms. Ken Darcy, the CEO of Roundhill, the group that now owns Rem Arms, told Eyewitness News that there is no local impact because of this settlement. When Roundhill acquired the Ilion operation, they acquired only the assets and not any of the liability.