Rensselaer burger makes NY Beef Council’s top 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Beef Council asked a simple question in April: “Who has the Best New York Burger”? After many nominations, votes and debate, this question has been answered through the taste buds of New Yorkers and the final tasting efforts of four judges from across the state.

The 2021 “Best NY Burger” Winner is Syracuse’s Ale`n Angus Pub, with their newly created, specifically for this competition, “Hot`n Smokey Candied Bacon Burger.” The Capital Region’s own “The Mick Jigga Burger” from Illusive in Rensselaer placed at number four.

New York Beef Council launched the fourth annual “Best NY Burger” contest this April by receiving online nominations from New Yorkers as to what restaurant served the best burger. The Top 10 nominated burgers were identified and put to a vote. The final four burgers were then judged by judges from around the state based on taste.

Final four winners (excluding Ale`n Angus Pub):

The Angry Garlic (Baldwinsville) – “The AG Burger”

Ben’s Fresh (Port Jervis) – “Benny Burger” (*People’s Choice Winner – highest votes via online submissions)

Illusive (Rensselaer) – “The Mick Jigga Burger”

Top 10 Winners: (excluding the final four)